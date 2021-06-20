NBA Announces Hawks Player Is Suspended For Game 7

When the Atlanta Hawks take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, they’ll be without one notable member of the team.

On Sunday, the NBA announced that Hawks center Bruno Fernando has been suspended for the game. The suspension is a result of him leaving the Hawks bench during an on-court altercation.

Fernando isn’t the only player getting penalized for the confrontation though. 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 for escalating an altercation by “pursuing Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in an unsportsmanlike manner.”

The NBA said that Embiid did not comply with an NBA Security interview following the incident. But Embiid will not be suspended for his actions.

Fortunately for the Atlanta Hawks, it doesn’t look like they’ll feel Bruno Fernando’s absence too hard. The second-year center has played less than three minutes during the entire playoffs.

Fernando appeared in 33 games this past year. He averaged 1.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game as the Hawks went 41-31 with the best record in the Southeast Division.

Clint Capela has been doing the heavy lifting from the center position though. Capela averaged a league-best 14.3 rebounds per game to go with his 15.2 points per game.

The Hawks head to the Wells Fargo Center tonight for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. A win will stamp their ticket to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2015.

If they get there, Bruno Fernando should be there to join them.