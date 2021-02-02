NBA Reportedly Decides On Possible Ban For Ejected Fans

A group of fans sitting court-side at Monday night’s Lakers vs. Hawks game got into with LeBron James during the fourth quarter. They were ejected from the building and removed by security.

However, it appears that they won’t face further punishment from the NBA.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the league will not levy a ban at the four fans that were forcibly removed from State Farm Arena. The NBA will put the incident to bed, while the Atlanta Hawks continue to conduct an investigation into what happened.

The ejection enraptured basketball fans on Monday night, as a group of fans sitting court-side began an argument with the four-time NBA champ. The ringleader, later self-identified as Juliana Carlos, appeared to heckle LeBron repeatedly, eventually eliciting a reaction out of the Lakers star. As teammates pulled James to the bench, Carlos and crew continued to shout things in his direction.

From there, things seems to escalate as officials halted play and security stepped in to subdue the disgruntled fans. They were then ejected from the arena and play resumed. LeBron and the Lakers went on to outlast the Hawks, 107-99.

Carlos originally posted her side on an Instagram story, accusing James of slinging unsolicited insults. However, on Tuesday, she backtracked and apologized for removing her mask and escalating the incident.

“About last night… to say things escalated quickly at yesterday’s game is an understatement, and I want to apologize for loosing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment,” Carlos wrote on an Instagram story. “My husband is a huge sports fans and we’re passionate people, and let’s be real: sports wouldn’t be sports without a little trash-talking. What should have been a quick back-and-forth between two adults got out of hand and my natural instinct to stand up or the man I love kicked in. Did I get defensive when that happened? Yes. Did I use offensive language when I could have taken the high road? Yes. And for those things, I take full responsibility.”

With Carlos’s apology out there, it looks like this absurd story can finally be laid to rest.