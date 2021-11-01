NBA Fans React To Monday’s Lou Williams News

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that was released on Monday, Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams hinted at his impending retirement.

“This is probably my last season. I say that publicly,” Williams said, though he did caution that he’s said that before only to return to the NBA.

The 35-year-old Williams was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round back in 2005. Since then, he’s played for six franchises over 16-plus seasons, carving out an incredible career as a scorer with an infectious personality.

Along the way, Williams has established a cult following for his play on the court and exploits off of it. That’s why so many NBA fans were disappointed to hear that “Lemon Pepper Lou” was planning on hanging up his sneakers.

Here’s a snippet of the reaction to the news:

Lemon Pepper Lou forever https://t.co/AqqapkPKCY — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 1, 2021

I wish Lou Williams got a ring with the Clippers. https://t.co/SPKKD5WEbL — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 1, 2021

I will tell you this. Lou Will's farewell tour will absolutely be more love than Paul Pierce's. https://t.co/0OhWJdJdMq — Wells P (@Wells_P) November 1, 2021

This makes me feel so old https://t.co/yjq9dj9qh9 — Silas P. Silas (@Kenny16Techs) November 1, 2021

Georgia legend https://t.co/t1EpJWevx8 — Vic Damone Jr (@wholesomefoxx) November 1, 2021

crazy. an era is really ending right before our eyes. https://t.co/rqAcwG2fgf — strangest thing Ⓥ (@ddm91) November 1, 2021

Williams, who was traded to Atlanta by the Los Angeles Clippers during last season, reupped with the Hawks on a free agent contract in August. He’s 6.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game this season.

For his career, Williams owns averages of 14.3 points and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 35.1% from three-point range.