NBA World Reacts To The Trae Young Injury News

The Atlanta Hawks‘ chances of winning Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday were essentially dashed when Trae Young left the game due to injury.

Young, Atlanta’s high-scoring point guard, hurt his right foot when he accidentally stepped on a referee’s foot in the second half of last night’s game. With Young momentarily out of action and hampered by injury when he returned, the Bucks pulled away to win Game 3 and a take a 2-1 series lead.

This afternoon, the Hawks announced that an MRI on Young’s foot revealed a bone bruise. He is officially questionable for Game 4 on Tuesday.

Obviously, this is a major bummer for the Hawks. If Young is out or ineffective, their chances of winning the series are essentially nil.

The 2021 NBA Playoffs have been great overall, but this is the latest example of a series potentially being swung by an injury.

Bummed out by this Trae Young news. The regular season was hard to navigate with stars missing marquee matchups from injuries & covid protocols. Now every round this postseason has seen the best players dinged up. Injuries always occur in the playoffs but this feels like overkill — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) June 28, 2021

Re: Trae Young: Bone bruises are more complex then the more common soft tissue bruise or contusion. The important thing to remember is the body’s natural healing response for bone contusions needs time as it is repairs the injury just like a true fracture. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) June 28, 2021

Trae Young said he could tell his blow-by speed was impacted after spraining his ankle. What makes Young so great is that speed to get to his spots. Now he has to play through a bone bruise, which are extremely challenging to deal with. https://t.co/YErfModVLs — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 28, 2021

An MRI showed that Trae Young is dealing with a bone bruise to his right foot. This might not sound too serious, but it is a lot more painful than your standard surface contusion. This injury is possible to play through if symptoms such as inflammation can be managed. #Hawks — Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) June 28, 2021

Hopefully Trae is able to play at or close to 100% for the rest of the series, ban injuries forever https://t.co/DI67nu8EMC — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) June 28, 2021

Young is averaging 32.7 points per outing in three games against Milwaukee, including a 48-point outburst in a Game 1 win. Young scored 35 points last night, with much of that damage coming before he tweaked his foot.

Game 4 of Hawks-Clippers is set for tomorrow night in Atlanta.