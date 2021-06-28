NBA World Reacts To The Trae Young Injury News

The Spun

The Atlanta Hawks‘ chances of winning Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday were essentially dashed when Trae Young left the game due to injury.

Young, Atlanta’s high-scoring point guard, hurt his right foot when he accidentally stepped on a referee’s foot in the second half of last night’s game. With Young momentarily out of action and hampered by injury when he returned, the Bucks pulled away to win Game 3 and a take a 2-1 series lead.

This afternoon, the Hawks announced that an MRI on Young’s foot revealed a bone bruise. He is officially questionable for Game 4 on Tuesday.

Obviously, this is a major bummer for the Hawks. If Young is out or ineffective, their chances of winning the series are essentially nil.

The 2021 NBA Playoffs have been great overall, but this is the latest example of a series potentially being swung by an injury.

Young is averaging 32.7 points per outing in three games against Milwaukee, including a 48-point outburst in a Game 1 win. Young scored 35 points last night, with much of that damage coming before he tweaked his foot.

Game 4 of Hawks-Clippers is set for tomorrow night in Atlanta.


