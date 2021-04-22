NBA Insider Offers Injury Update For Hawks Star Trae Young

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Hawks received a scare when star point guard Trae Young went down with a potentially serious injury.

Young went up for a floater against the New York Knicks and landed awkwardly on his left foot. After severely rolling his ankle, he slumped to the court and immediately yelled out in pain.

Medical personnel initially diagnosed Young with a left ankle sprain, but the severity wasn’t known immediately. Thankfully, the injury doesn’t appear to be too bad.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed Young suffered a Grade 2 lateral sprain. The star point guard isn’t expected to miss too much time.

“An MRI revealed a Grade 2 lateral sprain on Atlanta All-Star guard Trae Young’s left ankle, source tells ESPN,” Woj said on Twitter. “He’s expected to be able to return to play once swelling and discomfort are gone. Best possible news after Wednesday night’s injury at MSG.”

Young is in the midst of yet another strong season as the Hawks fight for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The former Oklahoma standout is averaging over 25 points and a career-high 9.6 assists per game.

Atlanta currently holds the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Without Trae Young on the court, the team will need balanced scoring to keep pace in a tight playoff race.