NBA World Reacts To Trae Young’s Game 1 Performance

The Atlanta Hawks stole Game 1 against the 76ers in Philadelphia this afternoon, thanks in large part to who else but point guard Trae Young.

Young scored 35 points and dished out 10 assists in 39 minutes, helping Atlanta build up a 20-point halftime lead on the way to a 128-124 victory. Young’s bold alley-oop to John Collins in the final minute helped put the finishing touches on the W.

Through six games in these playoffs, the third-year point guard has been sensational. The Hawks are still major underdogs in this series, but as long as Young is playing like this, they have a puncher’s chance.

As has been the case every time Atlanta has played in the postseason, social media exploded with praise for “Ice” Trae throughout the afternoon.

Ice 🥶🥶🥶🥶 I am entertained brotha @TheTraeYoung — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 6, 2021

TRAE YOUNG!!!! — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) June 6, 2021

Trae Young today: 35 PTS

10 AST

4 3PT He is the first Hawks player with a 35p/10a playoff game since 1965. pic.twitter.com/FOygYeIkUZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 6, 2021

DID HE REALLY THROW THAT PASS IN THAT SITUATION? With Embiid standing there? Holy hell — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) June 6, 2021

to throw that alley oop, in that moment — Rembert Browne (@rembert) June 6, 2021

I can’t believe Trae Young made that pass but man was it beautiful. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 6, 2021

Trae Young becomes the second player in NBA history to score 30 points in each of his first 4 career playoff road games. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, who did it for the Bucks in 1970. pic.twitter.com/W2qJtYophd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 6, 2021

The No. 5 seed Hawks needed to somehow manage a split of these first two games in Philly in order to have a chance to spring the upset on the top-seeded Sixers. Thanks to Young today, they’ve assured that they’ll be going home no worse than tied at 1-1.

Game 2 is set for Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.