NBA World Reacts To Trae Young’s Game 1 Performance

Trae Young playing for the Atlanta Hawks.BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 14: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at TD Garden on December 14, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks stole Game 1 against the 76ers in Philadelphia this afternoon, thanks in large part to who else but point guard Trae Young.

Young scored 35 points and dished out 10 assists in 39 minutes, helping Atlanta build up a 20-point halftime lead on the way to a 128-124 victory. Young’s bold alley-oop to John Collins in the final minute helped put the finishing touches on the W.

Through six games in these playoffs, the third-year point guard has been sensational. The Hawks are still major underdogs in this series, but as long as Young is playing like this, they have a puncher’s chance.

As has been the case every time Atlanta has played in the postseason, social media exploded with praise for “Ice” Trae throughout the afternoon.

The No. 5 seed Hawks needed to somehow manage a split of these first two games in Philly in order to have a chance to spring the upset on the top-seeded Sixers. Thanks to Young today, they’ve assured that they’ll be going home no worse than tied at 1-1.

Game 2 is set for Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.


