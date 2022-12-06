NBA World Is Praying For Legendary Announcer Tonight

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Philips Arena during the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 30, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier: Atlanta Hawks fans witnessed a terrifying sight during the team's pregame show on Monday night.

Longtime announcer Bob Rathbun suffered what looked like a potentially serious medical emergency while breaking down Atlanta's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rathbun was sitting next to franchise legend and current analyst Dominique Wilkins when he began to appear to be in distress. There's video of the episode out there, but we'll leave it out of the article.

Immediately, prayers for the 68-year-old Rathbun began pouring in on Twitter.

"Prayers for Bob Rathbun. Really hope he is ok," one fan said, with another noting that the Bally Sports voice is "not only a great sportscaster but a wonderful human being."

We will update you with official news on Rathbun once it becomes available.

Hopefully, the entire incident looked scarier than it really was and he'll be fine and back on the mic in no time.

Update: It looks like we have good news on Rathbun, who was treated for dehydration and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

"I am told that Bob Rathbun was treated by emergency medical professionals for dehydration. He is stable, responsive and is heading to Emory Midtown for further evaluation," said Hawks beat writer Lauren Williams.

Wonderful news.