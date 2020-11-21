The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Rajon Rondo’s Free Agency Decision

Rajon Rondo playing for the Lakers.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 07: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden on February 07, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Rajon Rondo had a massive decision to make this off-season regarding his free agency. Some thought he would re-sign with the Lakers or even head cross-town and join the Clippers.

Many expected Rondo to re-sign with the Lakers. He was a vital piece of their championship run, becoming a major play-maker and even a scoring threat alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But the Lakers instead went and traded for Dennis Schroder, practically closing the door on Rondo returning to Los Angeles.

The Clippers were viewed as a potential landing spot for Rondo, but there didn’t appear to be much interest from Tyronn Lue’s team. That essentially allowed the Hawks to try and make a move, which proved successful.

Rondo has signed a two-year deal worth $15 million with the Atlanta Hawks. He’ll provide some veteran back-court leadership for Trae Young and company.

Some believe the Hawks could wind up a playoff team if Rajon Rondo can have a big year. With Trae Young, anything’s possible.

NBA fans are sending in their reaction’s to Rondo’s free-agency decision. Take a look below.

It’ll be interesting to see how this turns out. The Hawks need Rajon Rondo to have a big regular-season – something he’s not entirely known for. The veteran point guard is a major threat in the playoffs, but that might not cut it for Atlanta.

In the very least, Rondo will provide plenty of mentorship for the Hawks’ younger players over these next two years.


