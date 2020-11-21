NBA World Reacts To Rajon Rondo’s Free Agency Decision

Rajon Rondo had a massive decision to make this off-season regarding his free agency. Some thought he would re-sign with the Lakers or even head cross-town and join the Clippers.

Many expected Rondo to re-sign with the Lakers. He was a vital piece of their championship run, becoming a major play-maker and even a scoring threat alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But the Lakers instead went and traded for Dennis Schroder, practically closing the door on Rondo returning to Los Angeles.

The Clippers were viewed as a potential landing spot for Rondo, but there didn’t appear to be much interest from Tyronn Lue’s team. That essentially allowed the Hawks to try and make a move, which proved successful.

Rondo has signed a two-year deal worth $15 million with the Atlanta Hawks. He’ll provide some veteran back-court leadership for Trae Young and company.

Breaking: Rajon Rondo has agreed to a two-year, $15M contract with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/SfcLb3dWP1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2020

Some believe the Hawks could wind up a playoff team if Rajon Rondo can have a big year. With Trae Young, anything’s possible.

NBA fans are sending in their reaction’s to Rondo’s free-agency decision. Take a look below.

Happy for Rondo getting a good deal from the Hawks & will be forever grateful for his contributions to the Lakers championship run. Playoff Rondo was real. — Darius Soriano (@forumbluegold) November 21, 2020

While not being super enthused about the Rondo addition, IMO maybe the biggest issue the Hawks had last year was getting/staying organized on the floor in a way that only the players can really make happen. Rondo will for sure help in that area. — Glen Willis (@willis_glen) November 21, 2020

Rondo making a move towards coaching and the Hawks are the perfect starting point…..Team filled with young lads!! — Diana Musiime (@mus_dia) November 21, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see how this turns out. The Hawks need Rajon Rondo to have a big regular-season – something he’s not entirely known for. The veteran point guard is a major threat in the playoffs, but that might not cut it for Atlanta.

In the very least, Rondo will provide plenty of mentorship for the Hawks’ younger players over these next two years.