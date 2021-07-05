NBA World Reacts To The Hawks’ Coaching Decision

Nate McMillan was instrumental in turning the Atlanta Hawks into a contender once he became their interim head coach back in March. It is only fitting Atlanta rewards him for his contributions.

The Hawks have decided to make McMillan their permanent head coach. He’s earned a four-year deal, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nate McMillan’s new deal as Atlanta Hawks coach is for four years, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2021

McMillan became the Hawks’ interim coach after they fired Lloyd Pierce earlier this season. At that point in time, Atlanta found itself in the basement of the Eastern Conference. McMillan orchestrated a miraculous turnaround from there on out.

McMillan and the Hawks earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. They knocked the Knicks out in five games, the Sixers in seven and went six games with the Milwaukee Bucks before falling.

Atlanta’s future is bright, and McMillan is a big reason why. NBA fans are very happy he’s getting the promotion to full-time head coach of the Hawks.

The Hawks surprised everyone this season:

• started 14-20

• went 37-19 under Nate McMillan

• playoff Trae was legendary

• he had multiple 30-pt games at MSG

• upset the Knicks

• upset the 76ers

• made the Conference Finals without an All-Star This is only the beginning pic.twitter.com/B6r0wnJthM — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 4, 2021

Nate McMillan connected with this Hawks group in such a short time. He brought accountability, steadied the ship and entrusted everyone to do their role. Now, as expected, it’s his job for the foreseeable future. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 5, 2021

Nate McMillan took this team from 11th in the East to two wins away from the NBA Finals. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/SJPJQFosj8 — Georgia Sports Now (@GASportsNow) July 4, 2021

I cannot wait to watch a full season of Nate McMillan coaching the Hawks with a healthy Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, and Cam Reddish. The future is so bright. — Georgia Sports Now (@GASportsNow) July 4, 2021

The good thing for Nate McMillan is he isn’t trying to orchestrate a rebuild. The Hawks are here to stay.

Trae Young became a superstar in these NBA Playoffs. He also played the villain role to Knicks and Sixers fans. He seems to have embraced such a role, and now has a reputation because of it.

As long as Young continues to play at a high level, the Hawks should be a contender. McMillan will try and guide Atlanta to another successful season next year.