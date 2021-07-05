The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Hawks’ Coaching Decision

A closeup of Nate McMillan during an Indiana Pacers game.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 16: Nate McMillan the head coach of the Indiana Pacers gives instructions to his team against the Miami Heat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Nate McMillan was instrumental in turning the Atlanta Hawks into a contender once he became their interim head coach back in March. It is only fitting Atlanta rewards him for his contributions.

The Hawks have decided to make McMillan their permanent head coach. He’s earned a four-year deal, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

McMillan became the Hawks’ interim coach after they fired Lloyd Pierce earlier this season. At that point in time, Atlanta found itself in the basement of the Eastern Conference. McMillan orchestrated a miraculous turnaround from there on out.

McMillan and the Hawks earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. They knocked the Knicks out in five games, the Sixers in seven and went six games with the Milwaukee Bucks before falling.

Atlanta’s future is bright, and McMillan is a big reason why. NBA fans are very happy he’s getting the promotion to full-time head coach of the Hawks.

The good thing for Nate McMillan is he isn’t trying to orchestrate a rebuild. The Hawks are here to stay.

Trae Young became a superstar in these NBA Playoffs. He also played the villain role to Knicks and Sixers fans. He seems to have embraced such a role, and now has a reputation because of it.

As long as Young continues to play at a high level, the Hawks should be a contender. McMillan will try and guide Atlanta to another successful season next year.


