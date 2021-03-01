The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Hawks Firing Lloyd Pierce

Center court of the Atlanta Hawks basketball court.ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of the court prior player introductions between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Philips Arena on November 18, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks are on the coaching search after firing former head coach Lloyd Pierce on Monday.

Pierce went 63-120 during his time as head coach of the Hawks. Atlanta was off to just a 14-20 start to the 2020-21 season, providing further evidence a coaching change is needed.

“We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organization but the city of Atlanta. He and his wife, Melissa, are tremendous people who have made a positive impact throughout the city,” Hawks president of basketball operations/general manager Travis Schlenk said in a statement, via ESPN.com. “We have high expectations for our team on the court and we believe by making this change now that we can have a strong second half of the season.”

The Hawks are “hopeful” assistant coach Nate McMillan will choose to become the interim head coach, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

To make matters worse for Hawks players, they reportedly found out about Atlanta’s coaching decision via social media on Monday. Lloyd Pierce reportedly coached in practice on Monday as the Hawks prepare to take on the Miami Heat.

Despite the belief the Hawks could contend for a playoff spot this season, Atlanta is off to a disastrous start. Pierce simply wasn’t viewed as the man for the job to try and get the Hawks over the hump.

Others, meanwhile, argue that Pierce should’ve been given more time to right the ship.

The Hawks will now undergo a coaching search, but it may take a while. It looks like Atlanta wants to see what Nate McMillan can do in a temporary coaching role before the organization makes a permanent decision.


