The Atlanta Hawks are on the coaching search after firing former head coach Lloyd Pierce on Monday.

Pierce went 63-120 during his time as head coach of the Hawks. Atlanta was off to just a 14-20 start to the 2020-21 season, providing further evidence a coaching change is needed.

“We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organization but the city of Atlanta. He and his wife, Melissa, are tremendous people who have made a positive impact throughout the city,” Hawks president of basketball operations/general manager Travis Schlenk said in a statement, via ESPN.com. “We have high expectations for our team on the court and we believe by making this change now that we can have a strong second half of the season.”

The Hawks are “hopeful” assistant coach Nate McMillan will choose to become the interim head coach, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Atlanta has dismissed Lloyd Pierce as coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2021

Sources: The Hawks are hopeful assistant Nate McMillan will choose to become the interim head coach. McMillan is meeting with Lloyd Pierce and rest of Hawks coaching staff now. McMillan has been fiercely loyal in his support of Pierce. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2021

To make matters worse for Hawks players, they reportedly found out about Atlanta’s coaching decision via social media on Monday. Lloyd Pierce reportedly coached in practice on Monday as the Hawks prepare to take on the Miami Heat.

One Hawks player told me he found out Lloyd Pierce was fired from Twitter. There was no heads up. Pierce coached the team in practice today in Miami. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 1, 2021

Despite the belief the Hawks could contend for a playoff spot this season, Atlanta is off to a disastrous start. Pierce simply wasn’t viewed as the man for the job to try and get the Hawks over the hump.

This was long overdue… Lloyd Pierce is a great man, but he just wasn’t cutting it as a coach. The Atlanta Hawks are a playoff team sitting as the 12 seed right now. Nate McMillian coached 3 games this season and led them to a win in Boston and a dominating win over the Nuggets. https://t.co/bLwh8QjJM9 — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) March 1, 2021

Others, meanwhile, argue that Pierce should’ve been given more time to right the ship.

Lloyd Pierce should've been given all the time he needed to get the Hawks back on track this season. If organizations can have patience with young stars, giving them the rope they need to fail & learn, they can also let young coaches figure things out before coldly dumping them. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) March 1, 2021

The Hawks will now undergo a coaching search, but it may take a while. It looks like Atlanta wants to see what Nate McMillan can do in a temporary coaching role before the organization makes a permanent decision.