New Team Reportedly “In Play” To Trade For Gordon Hayward

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is one of the hottest potential free agents this NBA offseason. Now 30-years-old, the 2017 All-Star also has plenty of suitors waiting to see if they have a shot at acquiring the dynamic scorer.

Hayward still has a player option on the table with the Celtics for the 2020-21 season worth $34.2 million. He has yet to sign that deal as both he and Boston agreed to push back the deadline to Nov. 19. It’s expected that both sides wanted more time to discuss how to move forward.

In the meantime, a new organization has expressed interest in bringing in Hayward.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Hawks emerged as a contender to acquire the Celtics forward. Atlanta has $44 million of cap space available, but could also execute a sign-and-trade with Boston to obtain Hayward.

Yahoo Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are in play to acquire Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward. https://t.co/fYmu59Cu30 pic.twitter.com/EscHXCnSJn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 17, 2020

Hayward’s name was also recently tossed around in a trade rumor for Jrue Holiday, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. However, the Bucks executed a deal for the two-way New Orleans point-guard.

Hayward, a 10-year-veteran in the NBA, has plenty to offer the Hawks. He averaged 17.5 points and shot 38% from 3-point range while pulling down 6.7 rebounds last season for the Celtics. Hayward should help the Hawks from beyond the arc, where Atlanta ranked last in the league last year. He’ll also be able to provide All-Star point guard Trae Young with an additional play-making option.

As of now, the Hawks are fairly crowded with young wing players. In the 2019 NBA draft, Atlanta selected Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter and Duke’s Cameron Reddish. Both players developed nicely in their first years in the league. Atlanta also has the sixth pick in Wednesday’s draft.

More information on Hayward should trickle out in the next few days. NBA free agency begins on Nov. 20.