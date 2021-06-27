Photos: Trae Young’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Postseason

Few NBA players, if any, have seen their stardom benefit more from the 2021 playoffs than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

Young, 21, has led the Hawks into the Eastern Conference Finals. Atlanta and the Milwaukee Bucks are tied, 1-1, heading into Game 3 on Sunday night.

It’s been a massive postseason for Young and the Hawks. The All-Star point guard is averaging 29.4 points, 9.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds a game this postseason. Young led the Hawks to a first round win over the Knicks and a second round upset over the No. 1 seed Philadelphia Sixers.

Tonight, Young and Co. will look to take a series lead against the Bucks. Game 3 is set to be played from Atlanta on Sunday evening.

Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller, will surely be in attendance. The significant other of the Hawks star has posted on Instagram throughout the playoffs. She’s definitely excited for tonight’s contest in Atlanta.

There’s been a lot to celebrate so far this postseason, but there’s still a lot to be accomplished.

Game 3 of the Hawks vs. Bucks series is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on TNT.