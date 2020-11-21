The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Finalized His Free Agency Decision

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo on the floor.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 10, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Rajon Rondo announced on Saturday afternoon that he would not be returning to the Lakers. A couple of hours after making that announcement, the veteran guard struck a deal with an upstart team in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers might not have won the NBA Finals without Rondo, as the former All-Star played extremely well when it mattered most. Judging off his farewell post on Instagram, there was a strong connection between Rondo and the Lakers.

“The professionalism and support from Frank, the coaching staff and support staff is something I’m truly grateful for,” Rondo said. “With my guys, there’s an amazing brotherhood that only we know. To the fans…thank you for welcoming me with open arms from Day 1 and showing me love. Being apart of #LakeShow was something special and I’m proud we brought it back to you!”

Now, what’s next for Rondo? According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Atlanta Hawks have signed Rondo to a two-year, $15 million deal.

Atlanta has been quite busy over the past 24 hours. On Friday night, the front office signed Danilo Gallinari to a three-year contract.

The Hawks are hoping that Gallinari and Rondo can provide veteran leadership for a locker room that is loaded with inexperienced players at the moment.

Maybe the addition of Rondo will help Trae Young elevate his game. Sure he’s already an All-Star, but there’s plenty of room for him to grow.


