Rajon Rondo Has Finalized His Free Agency Decision

Rajon Rondo announced on Saturday afternoon that he would not be returning to the Lakers. A couple of hours after making that announcement, the veteran guard struck a deal with an upstart team in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers might not have won the NBA Finals without Rondo, as the former All-Star played extremely well when it mattered most. Judging off his farewell post on Instagram, there was a strong connection between Rondo and the Lakers.

“The professionalism and support from Frank, the coaching staff and support staff is something I’m truly grateful for,” Rondo said. “With my guys, there’s an amazing brotherhood that only we know. To the fans…thank you for welcoming me with open arms from Day 1 and showing me love. Being apart of #LakeShow was something special and I’m proud we brought it back to you!”

Now, what’s next for Rondo? According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Atlanta Hawks have signed Rondo to a two-year, $15 million deal.

Free agent guard Rajon Rondo has reached an agreement with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-year, $15 million deal, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 21, 2020

Atlanta has been quite busy over the past 24 hours. On Friday night, the front office signed Danilo Gallinari to a three-year contract.

The Hawks are hoping that Gallinari and Rondo can provide veteran leadership for a locker room that is loaded with inexperienced players at the moment.

Maybe the addition of Rondo will help Trae Young elevate his game. Sure he’s already an All-Star, but there’s plenty of room for him to grow.