Stat About Vince Carter’s NBA Career Is Absolutely Insane

After an historic 22 years in the NBA, Vince Carter has announced his retirement.

Carter’s career came to an end a bit sooner than expected. The veteran SF announced before the 2019-20 season that this season would be his last. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawks’ season is over.

The NBA plans to resume the 2019-20 season on July 31st in Orlando, but just 22 teams have earned an invite. The Hawks are not one of those teams, meaning Carter’s NBA career is over.

Carter’s basketball career was filled with explosive dunks and hundreds of jaw-dropping plays. But one statistic stands out above the rest. Per Forbes reporter Tommy Beer, Carter has played “with or against 38 percent of all player who have ever played in the history of the NBA.” This is absolutely incredible.

but this is the best Vince Carter stat ever: Carter has played with or against 38% of all players who have EVER PLAYED in the HISTORY of the NBA. He's been teammates or matched up against 1,672 of the 4,509 players who have played in the league. Source: https://t.co/N4VPKrqheB https://t.co/X6cobaypt3 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) June 25, 2020

This is pretty astonishing. We’re all well aware Carter’s been in the NBA for a long time. But it’s absolutely insane to consider the amount of players he’s played with or against throughout his NBA career.

Carter joined the NBA in 1998, playing for the Toronto Raptors. He became an immediate star for the organization, scoring 18.2 points per game his rookie year. All-in-all, Carter scored at least 20 points per game in 11 individual seasons. He also played for the Nets, Magic, Suns, Mavericks, Grizzlies, Kings and Hawks.

We’re certainly going to miss seeing Carter playing in the NBA. Basketball won’t be the same without him.