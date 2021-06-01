Trae Young Has A Clear Explanation For Recent NBA Fan Behavior

The NBA is going through an epidemic of fans behaving poorly. Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young experienced this issue firsthand.

During Game 2 of the Hawks’ first round series with the New York Knicks last week, Young was spit at by a fan sitting near courtside. This was just one of several recent incidents involving fans during NBA playoff games, which also included a Boston Celtics supporter throwing a water bottle at Nets guard Kyrie Irving Sunday night.

“Keep ya mask on my boy #ThatsJustChildish,” Young tweeted in response to the fan.

Tonight, a spectator ran onto the court during Game 4 of the series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards. He was immediately apprehended by security and faces further punishment.

Shortly after this happened, Young offered his explanation for why these fans keep behaving badly. He thinks they are “doing it for attention.”

They doing it for attention now.. smh. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 1, 2021

Young probably is correct in thinking that any fan running onto the court or field during a game is likely just doing it for attention. It is foolish, but thankfully, usually harmless.

However, the recent rash of episodes involving fans abusing players by spitting or throwing things at them is much more concerning. This type of stuff can be dangerous and there’s no excuse for it.