Trae Young Has Honest Reaction To Latest Team USA Basketball News

Team USA men’s basketball has an open roster spot, but it does not appear they’ll use it on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Bradley Beal will not play in the Tokyo Olympics after he had to enter health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. Now, USA basketball needs to find a replacement.

Comparatively speaking, the current Team USA roster is one of the weakest in recent memory. It just doesn’t feature the legendary star power it’s had in the past. So it’d make sense to add a rising star to replace Beal ahead of the fast-approaching Tokyo Olympics. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that’s the route they’re going to take.

Young posted a video of Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas via Twitter on Thursday. In the video, Thomas speaks about his omission from the the 1992 USA Olympic team, coined the “Dream Team,” that won a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. It appears Young has also been rejected.

It’s difficult to fathom Gregg Popovich and Team USA actually passed on adding Trae Young to the roster, but it sounds like that’s what actually happened.

Young made the jump from star to superstar during the NBA Playoffs. He averaged 25.3 points and 9.4 assists per game during the regular season as well.

Young made a name for himself during the postseason, when he became a villain to opposing teams like the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Unfortunately, he went down with an injury in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hawks couldn’t get past the Milwaukee Bucks as a result.

Young is easily one of the more exciting players in the NBA. It’s a shame we won’t get to see him in action at the Tokyo Olympics.