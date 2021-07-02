ESPN Insider Has Promising Update On Hawks PG Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks have been without All-Star guard Trae Young for the past two games due to a bone bruise in his right foot. His status for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals isn’t out yet, but ESPN insider Brian Windhorst does have an update on Young’s health.

During this Friday’s edition of “Get Up” on ESPN, Windhorst reported that Young could potentially return to the Hawks’ starting lineup on Saturday night.

“There is hope that, because he is improving from what I’m told, that he will be able to make it a go in Game 6,” Windhorst said. “We’re just not going to know until we see how he feels. This is not one of those things where you stick a needle in there and play on.”

Windhorst pointed out that Young’s biggest issue is that he can’t push off his right foot in an effective manner.

Young’s suffered this injury after stepping on the foot of referee Sean Wright in Game 3.

Atlanta managed to win Game 4 without Young on the floor, but the team really struggled on Thursday night in Milwaukee.

If the Hawks get Young back in the lineup for Game 6, their changes of evening up the series would increase dramatically. After all, Young is averaging 32.7 points per game in the Eastern Conference finals.

Tipoff for Game 6 between the Bucks and Hawks is on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. We’ll find out tomorrow if Trae Young will be healthy enough to play.

