The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks have each been without their biggest stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young. Giannis remains out with his hyperextended left knee for tonight’s Game 6, but the Hawks got some good news on Young.

According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski, Young will give it a go tonight. He’s been out for the last two games with a bone bruise in his foot. The Hawks confirmed the report moments later.

Young was spectacular in his last game, scoring 35 points on 23 shots against Milwaukee. The Hawks couldn’t pull out Game 3 though, falling 113-102.

They pulled out a big win in Game 4 without Young, evening the series at two games a piece with a 110-88 victory. Milwaukee struck back on Thursday with a well-rounded performance, 123-112. Now, with the series hanging in the balance, Trae Young will try and give his team a lift.

Hawks star Trae Young will play in Game 6 tonight vs. Milwaukee, sources tell @wojespn and me. Young missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 3, 2021

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game vs. Milwaukee: Trae Young (right foot bone bruise): Available

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Available Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition): Out

De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery): Out pic.twitter.com/jBUOzgdWxG — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 3, 2021

Trae Young has averaged 32.7 points per game in this series against the Bucks, blowing up for 48 points and 11 assists in a 116-113 Game 1 win on the road.

After averaging over 25 points per game in the regular season, Young has upped his game in the playoffs. He’s sitting at 29.8 points and 9.5 assists per game in his first postseason run in the NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks tip off at Phillips Arena at 8:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is looking to clinch the series and advance to face the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, while Atlanta hopes to send things back to Wisconsin for a Game 7, which would be played on Monday night. Tonight’s Game 6 will be broadcast on TNT.

