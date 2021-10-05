Hawks Announce Injury Update On Trae Young

With a brand new NBA season just around the corner, the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat met in South Beach on Monday night for each team’s preseason opener. Although the game presented an opportunity for each Eastern Conference club to get its players some important experience, the contest took a sour turn for the Hawks early in the third quarter.

All-Star point guard Trae Young was forced to leave Monday’s game, after bumping legs with Miami’s Gabe Vincent. The Hawks star appeared to take the worst of the blow on his right thigh and he fell to the ground before limping off the court.

A short while later, Young walked gingerly back to the locker room under his power. The Hawks, not willing to risk the health of their best player at this stage of the year, ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

Young’s injury diagnosis was a “right quad contusion”, which shouldn’t take him long to recover from. Atlanta may be cautious with the 23-year-old for the remainder of the preseason, but there’s little doubt that he should be ready for opening night in a few weeks.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Trae Young (right quad contusion) will not return. pic.twitter.com/PLmxTJFywN — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 5, 2021

Young is the motor that make the Hawks go and he proved that in a major way last season. The former No. 5 overall pick carried Atlanta to its first playoff appearance in four years. Once there, Young put on an incredible display to knock off the New York Knicks before leading the Hawks into the Eastern Conference Finals with an upset over the top-ranked Philadelphia 76ers.

With last year’s postseason run and an All-Star appearance in 2020, the rising fourth-year point guard has already put together quite the resume. The Hawks will return a strong team this upcoming year and should be in the mix once again, so long as Young is healthy and out on the court.