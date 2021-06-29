Trae Young Appears To React To Injury News

The Atlanta Hawks faltered down the stretch of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks and fell into a 2-1 hole with a 113-102 loss. Much of the late game struggles for the underdog Hawks were the result of Trae Young suffering a freak injury late in the third quarter.

The 22-year-old point guard tweaked his right ankle after stepping on an official’s foot following an Atlanta shot attempt. He went back into the locker room and was eventually able to return to the floor, but wasn’t nearly 100 percent. The Bucks outscored the Hawks 30-17 in the fourth quarter, with Young hobbled, and grabbed a massive advantage in the series.

On Monday, the Atlanta guard underwent an MRI and was diagnosed with a bone bruise. The Hawks listed him as questionable for Tuesday’s Game 4.

Young’s freak accident is just the latest injury to a star player during this postseason and, unsurprisingly, he’s upset.

On Monday, after his MRI, he posted on his Instagram story, seemingly revealing his frustrations with the circumstances.

The bone bruise slows down Young’s coming out party during his first playoff run with the Hawks. He’s averaged 29.8 points and 9.5 assists per game throughout Atlanta’s 15 postseason contests so far and has led his team to series wins over the New York Knicks and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

The performance has catapulted Young into the conversation as one of the best young players in the league and rightfully so.

However, if he’s unable to play in Game 4 and beyond, Young’s first postseason will be sidetracked. The Hawks chances at upsetting the Bucks would also take a hit without their star’s scoring and playmaking ability.

With or without Young, the Hawks will take the floor in Atlanta on Tuesday in a pivotal Game 4.

