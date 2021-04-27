Trae Young Responds To NBA Reporter’s Viral Tweet

Trae Young has the Hawks squarely in the Eastern Conference playoff picture in the final month of the NBA regular season. As a result, the city of Atlanta is abuzz with excitement.

NBA reporter Ben Stinar tried to set the scene in the southeast by making a statement on Twitter on Monday afternoon. After overhearing a group of people say that Young was “the best thing to happen to the Hawks”, he boldly claimed that Atlanta has never had an icon like 22-year-old point guard.

“… I don’t think people outside of Atlanta realize the city has never truly had an icon to get behind like Trae Young, it’s more than just basketball,” Stinar tweeted.

Given the amount of Hall of Fame athletes to play in Atlanta over the years, the claim didn’t land well on social media. Numerous sports media members and city natives jumped to the defense of legends like Dominique Wilkins, Hank Aaron, Deion Sanders, Michael Vick, Chippers Jones as icons that Atlantans have been able to cheer for throughout history.

Even Young caught wind of the tweet and responded by acknowledging those that came before him.

“Always appreciate the support, but this ain’t it my boy. #AlwaysPayHomageToTheGreats,” Young tweeted in response to Stinar.

Although he remained humble in his response, Young certainly has shown flashes of becoming a regular NBA All Star in his first three seasons in the league. He already made the team last year at just 21, after averaging 29.6 points and 9.3 assists per game.

During the 2020-21 season, with a reloaded supporting cast, Young has slightly lowered his historically high usage from last year’s campaign. He’s still scoring 25.3 points, while dishing out a career-high 9.6 assists per contest. The Hawks are 34-28 and hold the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with 10 games remaining.

While Young should certainly be appreciated for his early NBA success, he still has a ways to go before he can be considered an Atlanta icon. Getting the Hawks into the postseason this year would be a good start.