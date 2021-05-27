Wednesday’s playoff games weren’t exactly shining moments for NBA fans. Russell Westbrook and Trae Young were both subjected to abuse from NBA fans, and Young’s father is fed up with it.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ray Young called on the NBA to rein in fans abusing players like his son. He said he can handle fans chanting and verbally teasing Trae, but the physical abuse “needs to be addressed.”

“Gotta get this under control. [Russell Westbrook] gets popcorn thrown on him & [Trae Young] gets spat on,” Young wrote. “I can deal with all the chants about my son, it comes with it. But this needs to be addressed. @NBAonTNT @NBA @espn @nyknicks @NBATheJump”

As Ray Young mentioned, Westbrook had popcorn dumped on his head as he left the court against the Philadelphia 76ers with an injury. Young’s son caught a loogie during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Knicks.

Gotta get this under control. @russwest44 gets popcorn thrown on him & @TheTraeYoung gets spat on. I can deal with all the chants about my son, it comes with it. But this needs to be addressed.@NBAonTNT @NBA @espn @nyknicks @NBATheJump https://t.co/0WoO5jtAc2 — Ray Young (@rayfordyoung) May 27, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers have taken the first step to making amends, revoking the season tickets of the fan who dumped popcorn on Westbrook and banning them until further notice.

As for the New York Knicks, we’ll probably find out by the end of the day or week what will happen to whoever spat on the Atlanta Hawks star.

One thing is for certain: As little room as the NBA has for verbal abuse during games, there is absolutely no room for physical abuse of players.

Hopefully the NBA takes Ray Young’s advice and cracks down on fans acting inappropriately as the playoffs continue.