Trae Young’s Dad Has A Blunt Message For The NBA

Trae Young playing for the Atlanta Hawks.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 16: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on March 16, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Hawks 129-120. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Wednesday’s playoff games weren’t exactly shining moments for NBA fans. Russell Westbrook and Trae Young were both subjected to abuse from NBA fans, and Young’s father is fed up with it.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ray Young called on the NBA to rein in fans abusing players like his son. He said he can handle fans chanting and verbally teasing Trae, but the physical abuse “needs to be addressed.”

“Gotta get this under control. [Russell Westbrook] gets popcorn thrown on him & [Trae Young] gets spat on,” Young wrote. “I can deal with all the chants about my son, it comes with it. But this needs to be addressed. @NBAonTNT @NBA @espn @nyknicks @NBATheJump”

As Ray Young mentioned, Westbrook had popcorn dumped on his head as he left the court against the Philadelphia 76ers with an injury. Young’s son caught a loogie during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Knicks.

The Philadelphia 76ers have taken the first step to making amends, revoking the season tickets of the fan who dumped popcorn on Westbrook and banning them until further notice.

As for the New York Knicks, we’ll probably find out by the end of the day or week what will happen to whoever spat on the Atlanta Hawks star.

One thing is for certain: As little room as the NBA has for verbal abuse during games, there is absolutely no room for physical abuse of players.

Hopefully the NBA takes Ray Young’s advice and cracks down on fans acting inappropriately as the playoffs continue.


