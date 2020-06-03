Trae Young’s Heartfelt Message For Vince Carter Is Going Viral

The NBA is going to restart its season later this summer, but the Atlanta Hawks have already been eliminated. That means that Vince Carter’s career is officially over.

For 22 years, Carter carved out a tremendous NBA career while evolving a player. He entered the league as an uber-athletic dunking wing with a tremendous vertical leap. As he aged and his game became slightly-more grounded, Carter remained proficient as a mid-range and three-point shooter.

Later in his career, Carter couldn’t score at the clip he did in his younger days, but he remained a useful player and veteran leader. In two years with the Hawks, Carter clearly left a mark on Trae Young.

Young shared an incredibly heartfelt message for Carter on Twitter this afternoon.

“Never wanted this day to come OG… 22 years playing at high level at the highest level is mind blowing… but you did it fam , All the Memories & Locker room talks will be with me forever !! THANK YOU @mrvincecarter15 🤝 #Vinsanity 🗣💯,” Young wrote.

Never wanted this day to come OG… 22 years playing at high level at the highest level is mind blowing… but you did it fam , All the Memories & Locker room talks will be with me forever !! THANK YOU @mrvincecarter15 🤝 #Vinsanity 🗣💯 pic.twitter.com/CzCpZoa227 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 3, 2020

It is such a shame to see Carter not be able to finish his career in the postseason. The man is a legend and a future Hall of Famer and has become a beloved figure.

Perhaps the biggest impact Carter has had is as a veteran mentor for younger players. Look no further than what Young wrote today.