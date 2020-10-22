Trae Young’s Reaction To His NBA 2K21 Rating Is Going Viral

Another round of NBA 2K21 ratings are out, meaning there are plenty of unhappy players on Thursday. Trae Young is the latest to whine about his new rating.

Young was a star for the Atlanta Hawks this past year. He averaged 29.6 points, 9.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 60 games this season. The Hawks won just 20 games, though.

Young was the one bright spot of the Hawks’ season. He was recognized for that star talent with his latest NBA 2K21 rating. The latest basketball video game has given Young an 88 overall rating for the 2021 edition. But the Hawks star isn’t happy.

Trae Young #NBA2K21 next gen screenshot He is an 88 OVR pic.twitter.com/7fFZpAJTvB — NBA2K21 News🤫 (@2KInsiderr) October 22, 2020

Despite having one of the higher ratings of all players in the game, Young voiced his displeasure with the news. Take a look below.

@ 2K ratings every year…🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/smgCNusjj6 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 22, 2020

Miami Heat All-Star forward Jimmy Butler made one of the biggest ratings jumps in the game. Butler is up to a 93 overall. The Heat star is coming off a big-time playoff run in which he led Miami to an NBA Finals berth, ultimately losing to the Lakers in six games.

Jimmy earns a 93 OVR after his unbelievable playoff run Accurate? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/5kleVGlnsA — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

NBA fans will have a chance to play with Young, Butler and the rest of the league’s top players in 2K21 next-gen when it’s released next month.