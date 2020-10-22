The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Trae Young’s Reaction To His NBA 2K21 Rating Is Going Viral

Trae Young playing for the Atlanta Hawks.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 16: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on March 16, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Hawks 129-120. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Another round of NBA 2K21 ratings are out, meaning there are plenty of unhappy players on Thursday. Trae Young is the latest to whine about his new rating.

Young was a star for the Atlanta Hawks this past year. He averaged 29.6 points, 9.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 60 games this season. The Hawks won just 20 games, though.

Young was the one bright spot of the Hawks’ season. He was recognized for that star talent with his latest NBA 2K21 rating. The latest basketball video game has given Young an 88 overall rating for the 2021 edition. But the Hawks star isn’t happy.

Despite having one of the higher ratings of all players in the game, Young voiced his displeasure with the news. Take a look below.

Miami Heat All-Star forward Jimmy Butler made one of the biggest ratings jumps in the game. Butler is up to a 93 overall. The Heat star is coming off a big-time playoff run in which he led Miami to an NBA Finals berth, ultimately losing to the Lakers in six games.

NBA fans will have a chance to play with Young, Butler and the rest of the league’s top players in 2K21 next-gen when it’s released next month.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.