Trae Young’s Tweet Sums Up How We’re All Feeling Without Basketball

It has been nearly two full months since the NBA suspended its season. We’re still not sure when basketball would be back.

One thing we are certain about is we miss hoops terribly. We should be in the middle of a thrilling NBA playoffs right about now, looking ahead to a possible epic Finals.

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young pretty much speaks for all of us with his tweet tonight. It was in response to a video from the Hawks celebrating the second-year playmaker’s best highlights from this season.

“Ice ALL in his veins,” read the tweet from the Hawks accompanying the video. Young’s response was simple.

“Miss it,” he wrote.

Young was in the middle of a tremendous season when the coronavirus hit. He was averagin 29.6 points and 9.3 assists per game at the time of the stoppage.

We’re yearning for the days to watch Trae again–or any basketball for that matter.