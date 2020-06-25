Vince Carter Announces Official Decision On His NBA Career

It’s a bittersweet morning for the basketball world, as Vince Carter has made a final decision regarding his playing career. After spending over two decades in the NBA, the former All-Star swingman has finally decided to retire.

Carter announced prior to the 2019-20 season that it would be his last year in the NBA. However, there was a little bit of uncertainty as to whether or not he’d follow through with his promise because the season was cut short due to the coronavirus.

This week, Carter put any doubt about that to rest on the ‘Winging It With Vince Carter’ podcast. He made it very clear that his time on an NBA hardwood is over, saying “I’m officially done playing basketball professionally.”

There’s a very strong chance that Carter will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. No one can deny that he’s one of the most explosive wings to ever play the game.

Carter will finish his career averaging 16.7 points per game. That number would have been significantly higher if he didn’t play as long as he did.

The only blemish on Carter’s resume is the fact that he never won an NBA title. He did have a few chances to get that done with the Nets, but ultimately it never came into fruition.

Instead of chasing a ring like plenty of veterans do toward the end of their careers, Carter would sign with younger teams and become a mentor for young players like De’Aaron Fox and Trae Young.

Next up for Carter could either be a role broadcasting or podcasting. We’ve seen him do well as an analyst on ESPN’s The Jump, and it’s very clear his ‘Winging It With Vince Carter’ podcast is successful enough to receive a second season.

Basketball fans will certainly miss Carter, but they’ll always be thankful for those “Vinsanity” moments.