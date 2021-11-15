Watch: Trae Young Hit An Absurd 3-Pointer On Sunday

It would be tough to be any hotter than Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was in the first half of tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Young poured in 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 7-of-10 from three-point range in only 17 minutes of action before halftime. He has nearly half of his team’s points, as Atlanta leads the defending champs 58-44 at intermission.

Young’s entire half was a highlight reel, but one three-pointer in particular was particularly ridiculous. It happened late in the second quarter, when the dynamic point guard drilled a shot literally from the halfcourt logo.

Check it out.

Trae just hit his 7th three of the game …from the logo. pic.twitter.com/8lnJ3AUTpe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2021

That’s absurd range. There’s no good reason to even take that shot, let alone make it.

Young came into tonight averaging 24.5 points and 9.2 assists per game, but he was shooting only 35% from three-point range.

The first half against Milwaukee will raise that figure a little bit.