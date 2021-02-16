Atlanta’s Mayor Released A Statement On NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James and several other NBA superstars have made it known they don’t agree with the league’s decision to have an All-Star Game this season. Well, it turns out they’re not alone.

James shocked the NBA world two weeks ago when he said “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game.”

The reason NBA players aren’t comfortable with an All-Star Game this year is due to the potential obstacles it could present when it comes to COVID-19. Players also aren’t thrilled about their mid-season break getting trimmed since they already had such a short offseason to begin with.

While the NBA doesn’t have any plans to cancel the All-Star Game at this moment, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released a strong statement today regarding her thoughts on the event that’ll take place in her city.

“Under normal circumstances, we would be extremely grateful for the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star game, but this is not a typical year. I have shared my concerns related to public health and safety with the NBA and Atlanta Hawks,” Bottoms said. “We are in agreement that this is a made-for-TV event only, and people should not travel to Atlanta to party. There will be no NBA sanctioned events open to the public and we strongly encourage promoters, clubs, bars, etc. not to host events in the city related to this game.”

Calling it a "made-for-TV event only" and urging fans not to travel to the city, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has today issued a statement raising concerns about the looming NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta expected to take place March 7. Via @ChenueHer: pic.twitter.com/J9r7bnWfZX — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 16, 2021

Bottoms’ statement makes it seem as if she has accepted that Atlanta will host the All-Star Game. However, she obviously doesn’t want fans traveling to the city for that weekend.

The All-Star Game is currently scheduled to take place on March 7 at State Farm Arena.