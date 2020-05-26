Audio Reveals What Michael Jordan Told Team USA About Isiah Thomas

A prominent storyline in “The Last Dance” was the bitter feud between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas. The two still can’t stand each other.

It has been widely speculated that Jordan was the driving force blocking Isiah from the 1992 Dream Team. For decades, MJ has denied having any part in Thomas being snubbed, but new audio indicates he hasn’t been telling the truth.

A clip in the latest episode of “The Dream Team Tapes” with longtime NBA scribe Jack McCallum quotes Jordan detailing what he told US Olympic Committee Chairman Rod Thorn about not wanting to play with Isiah.

“Rod Thorn called me. I said, “Rod, I won’t play if Isiah Thomas is on the team,” Jordan can be heard saying. “He assured me. He said, “You know what? Chuck doesn’t want Isiah. So, Isiah is not going to be part of the team.”

The bubbling Jordan-Isiah beef came to a head during the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals. After the Bulls finally dethroned the Pistons, Jordan and his teammates were unhappy with Thomas and the Bad Boys’ decision to walk off and ignore the post-game handshake lines.

In Episode 4 of “The Last Dance,” Jordan called Thomas “an asshole.” However, he would later say that no matter how much he disliked the Hall of Fame little man, he respected his game and considered him the No. 2 point guard of all-time.

All of that is well and good, but Jordan has to face this reality as well. He has been caught on tape doing exactly what he denied he did for all of these years.