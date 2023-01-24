Austin Rivers Names The NBA's Hardest Player To Guard

DENVER, CO - MARCH 22: Austin Rivers (25) of the Denver Nuggets walks back to the offensive end after a timeout agains the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter of Denver's 127-115 win on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Austin Rivers believes the NBA gives too much star treatment to Stephen Curry.

During the latest episode of The Ringer's Off Guard podcast, the Minnesota Timberwolves immediately picked the Golden State Warriors superstar when asked to name the hardest player to defend.

"Steph... it's not even close," Rivers said. "He doesn't stop moving. He's more dangerous when he gives up the ball than when he has it. And obviously guarding someone like him, he has the handles, he can shoot."

After initially giving credit to the two-time MVP and scoring champion, Rivers shifted his focus to claim the referees make Curry's life easier.

"You can't touch him," he continued. "They give him every f-----g call. They set illegal screens for him the entire game... They don't call it [because] they want to see him shoot because it's good for basketball, it's good for the NBA, good for ratings. You want to see this guy shoot as many threes as possible. Fans are going crazy, I'm out here getting illegally screened the entire game. It's nuts."

Rivers added that Curry is in "incredible shape," making it difficult to stick with him while he continues to run across the court deep into the shot clock.

"He's by far, to me, in terms of focus, stamina, everything included, he's probably the hardest player to guard in the NBA."

Rivers has encountered Curry plenty of times. The 30-year-old has spent most of his career in the Western Conference outside of brief stints with the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.

Plenty of other NBA players would also likely choose Curry, who is averaging 29.2 points per game in his 14th NBA season.

Unfortunately for Rivers, he'll soon face Curry again when the Timberwolves host the Warriors next Wednesday night.