Part 5 of The Last Dance finally answered a question sports fans have been asking for decades. Did Michael Jordan really say “Republicans buy sneakers, too?”

The answer: Yes. Jordan admitted on The Last Dance that he said it, but he added that it was more of an off-the-cusp quip than a truly thought out answer.

Jordan said the line when he refused to publicly endorse black North Carolina Democrat Harvey Gantt in his 1990 Senate race against incumbent Jesse Helms. Jordan’s mother wanted to do a public campaign video for Gantt, but he refused. Instead, he donated to his campaign.

“I never thought of myself as an activist,” Jordan said. “I thought of myself as a basketball player…Was that selfish? Probably. But that was my energy.”

Barack Obama appeared on The Last Dance to addressed Jordan’s comment. The 44th President of the United States admitted he wished Jordan would’ve pushed harder against Helms.

“Knowing what Jesse Helms stood for … you would have wanted to see Michael push harder on that,” Obama said.

“I never thought of myself as an activist,” Jordan said. “I thought of myself as a basketball player…” “Was that selfish? Probably. But that was my energy.”#TheLastDance — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 4, 2020

Jordan is one of the most-marketable athletes of all-time in part due to his refusal to say or do anything that could be seen as controversial. The “Republicans buy sneakers, too” line is probably the best example of that.

Part 6 of The Last Dance is airing on ESPN.