Basketball World Is Celebrating Bronny James On Thursday

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James is celebrating a major milestone on Thursday.

The son of NBA superstar LeBron James turned 18 years old today. The basketball world wished Bronny a happy birthday on social media.

A guard at Sierra Cannon High School in Los Angeles, Bronny is drawing interest from major colleges. The four-star prospect ranks No. 41 among all class of 2023 recruits, according to 247Sports.

On3 Sports projects the highest NIL valuation for Bronny among all eligible amateur athletes. His $7.3 million estimation more than doubles Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning who committed to play quarterback at Texas next year.

College hoops fans are eager to see where the younger James plays next year, but his 2024 landing spot could have even larger ramifications.

LeBron has previously expressed intent on playing with his son to end his career. He could decline a $50 million player option and enter free agency right as Bronny can declare for the NBA Draft in two years.

Bronny has a bright future ahead of him, but for now, he can enjoy his 18th birthday.