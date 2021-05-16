Basketball World Reacts To 2021 Hall Of Fame Class

On Saturday, the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class finally had its induction ceremony. On Sunday, the Hall of Fame class of 2021 was announced.

In total, nine people made the cut for the prestigious honor: four former NBA stars, two former NBA coaches, one current college coach and two ex-WNBA standouts. Both Paul Pierce and Chris Bosh were elected on their first time on the ballot.

They are joined by Chris Webber and Ben Wallace, coaches Rick Adelman, Bill Russell (he’s already in the Hall as a player) and Jay Wright and WNBA stars Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson. Sure, there’s no Kobe or Tim Duncan in this group, but it’s a solid contingent overall.

The reaction to the 2021 Hall of Fame class has been a mostly positive one.

It would be great to see the Fab Five sitting together in the front row for Chris Webber's speech. Basketball is better when they're unified. https://t.co/mFJUQX50rB — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) May 16, 2021

I like this class. https://t.co/c7PRaktnbo — Nubyjas Wilborn (@nwilborn19) May 16, 2021

Congrats to Jay Wright deservedly making Hall of Fame. Not a stretch to say his program deserves a majority of the credit for how well the new Big East has done since the old one was destroyed. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) May 16, 2021

Jay Wright. Hall of Famer. We all knew it would come eventually, just don’t think anybody expected this soon. Congrats to @VUCoachJWright on an incredible accomplishment. https://t.co/wkgFmDfKEc — Josh Verlin (@jmverlin) May 16, 2021

I am so relieved about Bosh and Webber. I honestly feel better about a world that understands they are Hall of Famers. https://t.co/0SR4kJSrPe — Benjamin Hoffman (@BenHoffmanNYT) May 16, 2021

Thrilled for all the inductees. Congrats to C- Webb ! https://t.co/WcxcymM5XU — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) May 16, 2021

Looking at the four NBA player inductees, their stories are different. Webber and Wallace waited a long time to finally receiver this honor, while Bosh and Pierce got in on the first try.

One thing that quartet has in common, besides their pending Hall of Fame enshrinement, is the ability to make this writer feel old. Players that I grew up watching and vividly remember are now going into the HOF.

Pretty wild.