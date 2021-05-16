Basketball World Reacts To 2021 Hall Of Fame Class

The Spun

On Saturday, the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class finally had its induction ceremony. On Sunday, the Hall of Fame class of 2021 was announced.

In total, nine people made the cut for the prestigious honor: four former NBA stars, two former NBA coaches, one current college coach and two ex-WNBA standouts. Both Paul Pierce and Chris Bosh were elected on their first time on the ballot.

They are joined by Chris Webber and Ben Wallace, coaches Rick Adelman, Bill Russell (he’s already in the Hall as a player) and Jay Wright and WNBA stars Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson. Sure, there’s no Kobe or Tim Duncan in this group, but it’s a solid contingent overall.

The reaction to the 2021 Hall of Fame class has been a mostly positive one.

Looking at the four NBA player inductees, their stories are different. Webber and Wallace waited a long time to finally receiver this honor, while Bosh and Pierce got in on the first try.

One thing that quartet has in common, besides their pending Hall of Fame enshrinement, is the ability to make this writer feel old. Players that I grew up watching and vividly remember are now going into the HOF.

Pretty wild.


