Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James Schedule News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 and Amari Bailey #10 of Sierra Canyon HS celebrate after defeating Glenbard West HS at Wintrust Arena on February 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bronny James is going worldwide.

According to a report from Adam Zagoria, James' high school team, Sierra Canyon, will be playing some overseas games.

Yes, a high school basketball team has reportedly scheduled some games in Europe.

They will reportedly air on ESPN.

"Bronny James and Sierra Canyon will travel to Paris and London next month for games that will be shown on ESPN, per sources. Bronny and Strive for Greatness will also play Tuesday in Vegas in an ESPN game," he reports.

It's pretty wild how far high school basketball has come.

"LOL. When LeBron was a senior at SVSM, they played Mater Dei at Pauley Pavilion and it was "WHOA, California? Really?!?'" one fan tweeted.

"crazy," another fan added.

"Beautiful that these kids can get these kind of life experiences before even leaving high school," one fan added.

Bronny James is currently a four-star recruit in the 2023 class.