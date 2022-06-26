Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month.

The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com.

That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product.

LeBron James has talked a lot about wanting to play in the NBA with his oldest son. Bronny is going to have to prove the recruiting analysts wrong for that to be the case.

"In February, Rivals bumped Bronny James up from #34 to #30 in its rankings. He is no longer at the spot anymore. In fact, he dropped way down in the rankings. Four months later and the Sierras Canyon product has dropped all the way to #60 in the country. LeBron gotta move on," one fan tweeted.

This past winter, Bronny had moved up in Rivals.com's rankings. It's unclear why he dropped significantly.

Of course, you don't need to be a highly-ranked recruit - or even a high NBA Draft pick - to have success at the next level.

Schools like Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA, Texas, Tennessee and Ohio State, among others, have all been mentioned for Bronny.

Of course, he could also attempt to go straight to the G League.