Basketball World Reacts To Bryce James Scholarship Offer News

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen shaking hands with his sons Bryce Maximus James and LeBron James Jr. after winning the game against the Utah Jazz on November 23, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James, has received his first scholarship offer.

The youngest son of the longtime NBA star announced on social media that he's received his first collegiate scholarship offer.

Bryce James has received an offer from Duquesne.

Bryce's older brother, Bronny, is heading into his senior year of high school. He's believed to be considering Oregon, UCLA, Michigan and Ohio State, among other programs.

Bryce James is still early on in his recruitment process, but getting your first scholarship offer is always a big deal.

"Great publicity for these schools. They all should offer these kids a scholarship when they’re young. We all know they aren’t going there but the publicity is free," one fan wrote.

"Coach Dambrot (and obviously Dru Joyce III) being the school that offered Bryce first does my heart some good!" another fan added.

It will be interesting to see where the James brothers end up. Obviously, basketball talent is in their blood.