Basketball World Reacts To Summer League's 'Sudden Death' Overtime Format
Basketball fans were treated to an exciting overtime format during Saturday's Summer League bout between the Magic and Kings.
The Kings miraculously scored six points in seven seconds to send the game to overtime at the end of regulation. The two Summer League squads then played a normal overtime period, which also ended in a tie.
The second overtime implemented a new format: a sudden-death showdown.
The Orlando Magic won the game by scoring the first basket.
"Things you didn’t know about NBA Summer League: If the first OT ends in a tie, it goes to sudden death overtime (next basket wins!!)… Here’s the Orlando Magic beating the Sacramento Kings on a nice dish from 2022 1st overall pick Paolo Banchero," TSN tweeted.
"It came down to sudden death in double OT during the Kings-Magic Summer League game," wrote Sports Illustrated.
"Two things here. 1. Never seen a crowd like this for a summer league game no matter the situation. 2. Sudden death summer league OT rules are awesome," said CJ Vogel.
"Love the Summer League sudden death. NBA should adopt this for double OT in regular season," wrote Ryan Field.
Sudden-death overtime is a pretty awesome idea.
Maybe the NBA should implement it next season.