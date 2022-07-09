Basketball World Reacts To Summer League's 'Sudden Death' Overtime Format

Las Vegas, NV - JULY 9: The Orlando Magic celebrate after winning the game against the Sacramento Kings during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 9, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images) Bart Young/Getty Images

Basketball fans were treated to an exciting overtime format during Saturday's Summer League bout between the Magic and Kings.

The Kings miraculously scored six points in seven seconds to send the game to overtime at the end of regulation. The two Summer League squads then played a normal overtime period, which also ended in a tie.

The second overtime implemented a new format: a sudden-death showdown.

The Orlando Magic won the game by scoring the first basket.

"Things you didn’t know about NBA Summer League: If the first OT ends in a tie, it goes to sudden death overtime (next basket wins!!)… Here’s the Orlando Magic beating the Sacramento Kings on a nice dish from 2022 1st overall pick Paolo Banchero," TSN tweeted.

"It came down to sudden death in double OT during the Kings-Magic Summer League game," wrote Sports Illustrated.



"Two things here. 1. Never seen a crowd like this for a summer league game no matter the situation. 2. Sudden death summer league OT rules are awesome," said CJ Vogel.

"Love the Summer League sudden death. NBA should adopt this for double OT in regular season," wrote Ryan Field.

Sudden-death overtime is a pretty awesome idea.

Maybe the NBA should implement it next season.