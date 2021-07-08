Basketball World Reacts To The New Team USA Jerseys

Team USA men’s basketball will be led by some of the NBA’s biggest and brightest stars. Even better, players will be donning new jerseys when the Tokyo Olympics commence later this month.

In past years, Team USA basketball has typically worn all-white or dark-blue jerseys for the Olympics. This year, men’s basketball will don a lighter shade of blue when they compete in Tokyo.

Here’s another look.

This is, without a doubt, one of the better Team USA jerseys in recent history. The light-to-dark blue transition is clean, and will look incredible in Tokyo. And the “USA” looks awesome in white with the blue as a surrounding background.

Basketball fans appear to be satisfied with Nike’s latest jersey design. Take a look at the latest reactions in the tweets below.

Those uniforms are tough 🔥 Nike be making the best uniforms 💯 https://t.co/H67sJR3Hay — ICEBERG WAN 🥶 (@_WanMoe) July 8, 2021

The usa jerseys looking fresh https://t.co/hlxBKcLaZw — Alberto Romero (@Albertowuzhere) July 8, 2021

i love these jerseys https://t.co/kd8n41hdD4 — 𝓐𝓿𝓮𝓻𝔂 💥 (@JaMarrJungle) July 8, 2021

Ok yeah these unis are 🔥 https://t.co/VsKS1HheI1 — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) July 8, 2021

We have a feeling Nike’s going to sell out of these Team USA jerseys in a hurry. This is one of the best looks in recent memory.

The new shade of blue Nike used for the Team USA men’s basketball jersey is a bit fresher looking than the previous navy blue utilized. It also helps the all-white “USA” logo stand out a bit more.

The men’s Olympic exhibition games begin on July 10 against Nigeria. It’ll compete in 10 exhibition games before the actual competition begins on July 25 against France. Team USA is expected to win gold. Spain, as it most always is, should be Team USA’s biggest competition.