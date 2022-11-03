Becky Hammon Has 2-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Decision

PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 21: Assistant coach Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 21, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Spurs defeated the Suns 117-89. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

WNBA head coach and newly-named ESPN NBA analyst Becky Hammon is heartbroken over the Brittney Griner situation.

"Gut punch," Hammon said.

Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges. She was arrested at the airport earlier this year and has been in custody since.

A Russian court recently denied Griner's appeal to reduce her sentence.

"It's wrong," Hammon said of Griner's imprisonment. "It was a gut punch. There's so many things that are normal over there that I'm like, 'It's not normal.' ... She's been turned into a political pawn and it's really unfortunate. The international world really needs to pay attention."

The U.S. Government has been working to bring Griner home, though Russia has reportedly not accepted any offers yet.

Our thoughts continue to be with Griner and her family as they deal with this situation.