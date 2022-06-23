Ben Simmons Trending Amid The Brooklyn Nets Drama

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 10: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets could look drastically different by the time Ben Simmons makes his team debut.

With a June 29 deadline to exercise a $36.9 player option, Kyrie Irving's status with the team remains uncertain. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the point guard has six teams he'd consider -- most likely via a sign-and-trade -- if he leaves Brooklyn.

His departure could have even deeper consequences. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Kevin Durant is watching Irving's situation and "considering options with his future."

A year ago, the Nets were poised to begin the 2021-22 season as title favorites behind an unprecedented trio of Durant, Irving, and Harden. They could now possibly enter next season with none of them, leaving Simmons as their top player.

That is, unless, this drama also motivates Simmons to angle his way out before even playing a game with the Nets.

Brooklyn acquired Simmons in a blockbuster trade that sent James Harden back to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 25-year-old hasn't played since infamously passing up an uncontested layup during Philadelphia's second-round playoff exit last year.

While the three-time All-Star is an excellent defender and ball-handler, he's made five three-pointers since entering the league in 2017. An unwillingness to shoot isn't ideal from a team's top scoring option.

For the Nets' sake, hopefully Simmons will return to the court with an opportunity to bounce back alongside Durant and Irving.