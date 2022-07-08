NBA Rookie Clarifies Previous Comments About LeBron James

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Shortly after the Indiana Pacers drafted Bennedict Mathurin, he issued a challenge to LeBron James.

"A lot of people say he’s great. I want to see how great he is," Mathurin said, via The Washington Post. "I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me.”

While on ESPN's NBA Today on Thursday, Mathurin addressed his recent comments about James.

Mathurin wants people to know that he wasn't trying to disrespect the four-time NBA champion.

"The way I wanted to say it before, I really had to clarify my comment—everybody came at me," Mathurin said. "I'm a rookie coming into the league. I won't say anybody's better than me. I'm gonna have to go out there, and people are gonna have to show me that they're better than me

Mathurin, the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft, averaged 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for Arizona as a sophomore.

Time will tell if Mathurin can actually challenge James during the 2022-23 season.