Bernie Sanders Makes His Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

WATERLOO, IA - JANUARY 31: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to campaign volunteers during an event at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center January 31, 2016 in Waterloo, Iowa. Sanders continues to seek support for the Democratic nomination prior to the Iowa caucus on February 1. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Longtime United States politician Bernie Sanders has become the latest prominent figure to speak out in support of Brittney Griner.

The longtime U.S. senator believes that Griner's nine-year prison sentence in Russia is ridiculous.

Griner, a WNBA star, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling.

"Sentencing Brittney Griner to nine years in prison in Russia is absolutely outrageous. She should not be a victim of geo-political tensions. She should be released immediately and allowed to come home," Sanders wrote.

The United States is currently working on a prisoner exchange deal with Griner.

Hopefully the WNBA star will be brought home soon.