Look: Bob Cousy Fires Back At JJ Redick Over Controversial Comment

Back in April, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and JJ Redick were in a heated debate about Chris Paul and Bob Cousy while on ESPN's First Take.

Russo kept insisting that Cousy made a bigger impact on the game of basketball than Paul. Redick, meanwhile, believes Cousy didn't really face tough competition.

"He was being guarded by plumbers and firemen," Redick told Russo.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Cousy fired back at Redick.

"People with less talent will always try to make a name for themselves by criticizing other people and hopefully getting some attention and perhaps increasing their credibility,” Cousy said. "So when you respond to something like this, you play into their hands.

"I won’t do that, but I will defend the firemen and the plumbers that he referenced. And I’ll just give you a few of the names of these firemen that I played with and against during those years. How about Bill Russell, the aforementioned, not too bad a player. Wilt Chamberlain, remember that guy? He wasn’t bad. I guess he must have fought fires as well. But in any event, Wilt Chamberlain.”

Cousy went on to list Elgin Baylor, George Mikan, Bob Pettit, Oscar Robertson and Jerry West as well.

It's safe to say Cousy didn't play against "plumbers and firemen."

Over the course of his NBA career, Cousy averaged 18.4 points and 7.5 assists per game. His résumé includes 13 All-Star appearances, six NBA championships and an MVP award.