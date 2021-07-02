2 NBA Teams Reportedly Interested In Kemba Walker Trade

The Boston Celtics made the first big blockbuster trade of 2021, sending All-Star guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in what was largely a salary dump for Boston. But one NBA insider believes that Walker could get moved again to one of two teams.

On Thursday’s edition of the Lowe Post podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said that the two Los Angeles NBA teams should be “sniffing around” for a trade to land Walker. “I think both the LA teams are going to be sniffing around Kemba Walker,” Lowe said.

Lakers fans and Clippers fans immediately seized on Lowe’s insight and starting proposing trade ideas. Everyone from Kentavious-Caldwell Pope and Talen Horton-Tucker on the Lakers to Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann of the Clippers is being mentioned.

Given how both the Lakers and the Clippers finished the 2020-21 postseason, it’s very possible that either or both of them will be eyeing trades this season. Whether one of those trades includes Kemba Walker will be fun to see.

Apple link to today's Lowe Post podcast with @SchwartzCenterM on his beloved Suns, and @kevinarnovitz on the Point God, Kawhi, and what comes now for the Clippers: https://t.co/r1TR593MPt https://t.co/mCKy2TyMJc — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 1, 2021

The Celtics acquired Kemba Walker in a sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets in 2019. They signed him to a four-year, $141 million deal – but he struggled to justify it.

In two seasons with the Celtics, Walker averaged just under 20 points a game. His per game average was several points lower than during his final three years in Charlotte.

But a change of scenery could restore Walker to the scoring machine that made four straight All-Star games.

Will either of the Los Angeles NBA teams make a trade for Kemba Walker?