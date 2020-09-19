Adrian Wojnarowski Has Update On Gordon Hayward For Game 3

After dropping the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics are in desperate need of some help. Fortunately for head coach Brad Stevens, his team finally received good news.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, there is significant optimism within the Celtics that All-Star forward Gordon Hayward will be active tonight for Game 3.

Hayward has been out of action since Game 1 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the 76ers. The team handled his absence quite well during the first two rounds, but it’s been tough sledding in the Eastern Conference Finals.

If the Celtics do have Hayward available for Game 3 against the Heat, he’ll most likely come off the bench. He’d provide a major boost for Boston as it faces a must-win scenario tonight.

Barring a setback in pregame warmups, there’s significant optimism within the Celtics that forward Gordon Hayward (right ankle sprain) will be active to play in Game 3 vs. Miami tonight, sources tell ESPN. After missing a month, Hayward offers a sizable boost for Boston’s bench. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 19, 2020

Injuries have plagued Hayward over the past few years, but he did have an impressive season with the Celtics, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

The Celtics lost their cool after blowing away a double-digit lead against the Heat in Game 2. There were reports about teammates shouting at each other in the locker room following the game.

We’ll see if the return of Gordon Hayward can help Boston claw its way back in this series.

Tipoff for the Celtics-Heat game is at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.