Adrian Wojnarowski Sends Clear Message About Brad Stevens

It was another disappointing season for the Boston Celtics. So much so, fans are starting to become impatient with head coach Brad Stevens.

There’s no doubt Stevens is one of the brightest coaches in the NBA. But he has yet to take the Celtics to the NBA Finals under his watch.

This season, in particular, was a massive disappointment for the Celtics. Despite having a strong core consisting of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart, Boston finished the season 36-36 overall and will now have to try and survive the play-in tournament Tuesday night.

Some believe Stevens’ seat could be getting warm. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowki shot down such a rumor during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up! on Tuesday.

“Brad Stevens is going to be back,” Woj said on Tuesday. “The idea that his job might be in jeopardy is just not accurate. This is a coach who’s been to the conference finals three out of four years. They’re going, certainly, continue with Brad Stevens.”

Take a look.

"Brad Stevens … is going to be back. The idea that his job might be in jeopardy is just not accurate." —@wojespn pic.twitter.com/OpSQ6pOHd7 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 18, 2021

If there’s any singular Celtics’ front-office member to question, it’s Danny Ainge. Once heralded as one of the smartest GMs in basketball, Ainge has orchestrated several questionable moves as of late.

Boston has two stars in Jaysom Tatum and Jaylen Brown to build a roster around. Ainge has to hit a few home runs this off-season to improve the Celtics’ championship odds.

Brad Stevens isn’t the issue in Boston, but it’s easy to blame the coach when a team underwhelms.

The Celtics will try and salvage their season Tuesday night when they take on the red-hot Washington Wizards in the 7-8 play-in tournament game.