Al Horford's Sister Responds To Criticism Of Boston Celtics Fans

Following the Warriors' loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Klay Thompson threw shade at Celtics fans for the way they treated Draymond Green.

"We've played in front of rude fans before," Thompson said. "Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Really classy. Good job Boston."

Thompson obviously wasn't happy that fans at TD Garden were chanting "F--- you, Draymond."

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, also wasn't thrilled about it. She posted a lengthy message on Instagram about Boston fans' behavior in Game 3.

All this criticism directed towards Boston has inspired Al Horford's sister, Anna, to fire off a tweet in support of Celtics fans.

"People try so hard to villainize Boston’s fan base when the behavior from our fans is pretty much on par with just about every other team in the NBA," Horford wrote. "Passion is everywhere. Vulgarity is everywhere. Like it or not, it’s part of the game - always has been."

She continued: "Slurs & threats are obviously never okay, but you’re going to hear the word b---h and you’re going to hear f-bombs. It is what it is."

Horford isn't wrong about fans being passionate. However, it's important that fan bases don't make things personal.

It'll be interesting to see how the Celtics' crowd treats Green during Game 4 this Friday evening.