Al Horford’s Sister, Anna, Reacts To Him Being Traded Back To Celtics

In the summer of 2019, Al Horford opted out of his deal with the Boston Celtics and then signed a four-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Fast forward a few years later, he’s back in Beantown.

On Friday morning, the Celtics traded Kemba Walker, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick.

Just a few minutes after the trade was announced by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowksi, Horford’s sister, Anna, went on Twitter to share her thoughts on the deal.

It’s fair to say Anna is excited that her brother will be back in Boston, as she tweeted “We’re back baby.”

Horford played such an integral role for the Celtics during his first stint with them, averaging 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game over a three-year span.

Things might be a bit different for Horford this time around since Brad Stevens is no longer the head coach, but at least he knows what to expect from the fan base. Additionally, he knows how to play alongside Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Boston is expected to make drastic changes to its roster this offseason, so adding a veteran like Horford should help in the long run.

Horford has not yet commented on this blockbuster trade, but we’d imagine he’s content with going back to the Celtics.