Anonymous NBA Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Celtics

Heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Boston Celtics were seen as one of the teams in contention in a crowded Eastern Conference.

However, seven games into the season, the Celtics look more like a lottery team than a playoff contender. Boston is allowing an NBA-worst 119.7 points per game en route to their 2-5 record thus far.

Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls was a microcosm of the team’s struggles so far. Boston allowed the Bulls to shoot 57-percent from the field and nearly 42-percent from beyond the arc.

A 128-114 loss didn’t help the Celtics’ scoring average thus far this season. Following the game, one Chicago Bulls player had a telling comment to basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

“The word one Chicago Bulls player told me after last night’s game to describe the Celtics?” Goodman asked. “Disconnected,” the Bulls player reportedly said.

This comment is hardly surprising. After the loss to the Bulls, one Boston player called out his teammates.

“Every team knows we’re trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen,” Marcus Smart said about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. “Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball.”

Things are going great in Boston so far this season. Can the Celtics turn it around?