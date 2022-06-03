Basketball World Reacts To Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors were on track to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but the Boston Celtics managed to outscore them by 24 points in the fourth quarter and steal home-court advantage.

Jayson Tatum wasn't very sharp on Thursday night, but Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Derrick White all turned in great performances. They all had at least 18 points each.

It's rare to see Golden State lose a playoff game at home, especially when it has a 12-point lead heading into the final quarter. And yet, that's exactly what happened in Game 1.

Some people might believe the Celtics stole Game 1. FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless disagrees with that notion.

"Boston did not steal Game 1. They TOOK it. SEIZED it. OWNED it down the stretch," Bayless tweeted.

Nick Wright, meanwhile, claims this Game 1 loss for the Warriors will sting for a while.

"15 point late 3rd quarter lead turning into a 15 point loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, in your building, when the other team’s Superstar goes 3-17 is gonna sting for a while, man," Wright wrote on Twitter.

One of the biggest surprises from Game 1 was Al Horford knocking down six attempts from the three-point line. He was truly sensational.

Most of the sports world can agree that Boston's comeback was incredible.

The Celtics became the first team in NBA Finals history to win by double-digits after entering the fourth quarter trailing by double-digits, per ESPN Stats & Information research.

We'll see if Boston can extend its series lead to 2-0 on Sunday night when these two squads meet again.